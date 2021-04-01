Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Othram Laboratories to help identify human remains found in the Palisades Reservoir.

Sheriff’s Office says a man and his dog were walking along the reservoir in September 2002 when they discovered a human skull. Deputies then searched the surrounding area and recovered pieces of a tailbone, pelvic bone, and vertebrae.

Pathologists examined the remains and concluded the partial skull most likely belonged to a man between 25 and 45 years of age. The remains were estimated to have been in the reservoir for 15 to 20 years before being discovered.

Deputies then researched past drowning cases from 1978 to 1998 where bodies had not been recovered. BCSO says they found one incident in 1980 where four people drowned after their boat capsized about 100 yards from the shore.

Two of those victims were children and two were 38-year-old men.

“Although this accidental drowning has been a focus of the investigation, Deputies haven’t ruled out the remains belonging to victims of a separate crime or incident,” BCSO said in a release.

Since finding the remains, BCSO has partnered with Othram, a private lab that examines forensic evidence with advanced DNA testing, to help determine who the bones belong to.

Anyone that may have information on this case, or family ties to missing/unrecovered persons in the Palisades Reservoir area between 1978 and 2002 is asked to contact Sgt. Karl Noah with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at 208-529-1375.

