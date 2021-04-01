CSI softball players earn conference weekly accolades

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not just one, but two College of Southern Idaho softball players are recipients of conference honors.

CSI was dominant in all aspects of the game last weekend against Colorado Northwestern.

Maizie Clark is the Scenic West Conference Player of the Week, after going eight for nine, scoring seven runs and producing five RBI’s. She also had three doubles and one triple.

In the circle, you couldn’t get much better than Scenic West Conference Pitcher of the Week, Gracie Walters. In five innings, she gave up one hit and struck out eight, holding the batters to an average of .067.

The Golden Eagles earned a four-game sweep. They now travel to USU Eastern this weekend.

