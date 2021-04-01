Idaho Department of Health and Welfare: minors need consent to get vaccine in most situations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District, which services Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls County, is now allowing anyone 16 and up schedule a vaccine appointment.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is available for individuals 16 and up. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are for those 18 and up.

“In Idaho, minors must have consent from a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination, unless the minor meets a statutory exemption or obtains court approval to provide their own consent.,” said Public Health Administrator with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Elke Shaw-Tulloch.

As Shaw-Tulloch says, there is a possibility of individuals could go against parent’s wishes, but, how can parents and kids approach a conversation about the vaccination if opinions differ?

Dr. Matthew Larsen is a child and adolescent psychologist. When discussing issues kids and parents may not agree on, he encourages parents to present concerns or ideas to their kids.

“The biggest thing is to have a conversation about why something is optional and why it’s not, or why your gonna push as hard as you are.” Larsen said. “How important is it to the family? How important is it to health and the community? If you can start with that, then the conversation goes better.”

Of course, he has advice for kids in these situations.

“Know that the older you get the more freedom you’re going to have,” Larsen said. “Your parents are still responsible for you and they still have a duty how they’re going to do things that they think are right or that they’re required to do so by law that you don’t like.”

If conversations about medical treatment like a vaccine are too far off, decisions are still up to the health care provider.

“The bottom line is that it’s up to the healthcare provider to determine if the minor has the ability to consent to their own care,” Shaw-Tulloch said.

Shaw-Tulloch said if a provider should decide to not require parental consent, the organization should consult legal counsel.

