Man accused of killing 3-year-old in Idaho pleads guilty

Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., 31, pleaded guilty (Source: Ada County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A man who was accused of breaking into an Idaho apartment, stabbing a 3-year-old girl and injuring eight others has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a dozen additional charges.

Timmy Kinner Jr. pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and other charges, including murder. Kinner’s death penalty trial, which was scheduled for September 2021, has since been vacated.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to the Idaho Press’ report for a request for information on Kinner’s death penalty status.

