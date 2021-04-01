Advertisement

Speed limit decreasing at Twin Falls stoplight construction zone

Speed limit is now 25 mph
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:06 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With construction for a stoplight underway at a busy pedestrian walkway in Twin Falls, the city has also lowered the speed limit through the area.

The stoplight is being put up at the intersection of Falls Avenue and Madrona Street North. Normally a 35 mph road, the city has lowered the speed flashers to 25 mph, 24 hours a day, until the project is finished.

Many Sawtooth Elementary students cross the intersection to and from school.

School Principal Mickey Combs still encourages those driving around the area to be vigilant.

“It’s going to be a little bit harder to see the kids because they’re little ones and they’re going to be in between everything that’s there,” Combs said. “So just slow down and just be extra, extra cautious when you’re on that road.”

Combs says the intersection has been scary for some time now and is thrilled about the stoplight going up.

