Travelers need to do a lot more research before making reservations this Summer.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With vaccines being rolled out, people in the Magic Valley are eager to start traveling again in the upcoming months. KMVT News looked into what travelers need to be aware of before booking their reservations.

Ellen Drown, who is the owner of Desert Sun Travel, told KMVT that during the height of the pandemic her business was down nearly 75 percent, but since the traveling restrictions loosened up her phone has been ringing off the hook some days.

“Especially with people getting vaccinated, and a lot more countries opening up,” said Drown.”People are wanting to get out because they are tired of being at home.”

Domestic cruise lines are still shut down and there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding when they will open back up again. Drown said she knows of a lot of people that made reservations a long time ago, that have rebooked for 2022.

Some countries like Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe are still closed to international travel, but Drown said the big hot spot for vacationing for people in the Magic Valley is south of the border.

“Mexico is probably a big area for us that people want to go to because there are no restrictions going in, but when you do leave for the U.S. you do have to have a COVID test to come back into the states,” Drown said.

The CDC is advising travelers to get a viral test 1–3 days before their trip and get tested no more than 3 days before returning to the United States. Some countries like the U.S. won’t let travelers in unless they have documentation that they have been tested.

Drown said U.S travelers going down south should not be too worried about testing because a lot of the resorts down in Mexico or the Caribbean are providing COVID testing, so it makes it easier for clients to go down there.

Brianna Bodily, who is a spokeswoman for the South Central Public Health District, said travelers should do some research on the places they are traveling to because some destinations have very specific testing protocols.

“Hawaii is a domestic area but still requires very specific testing, and doesn’t accept testing from every provider so you actually have to work through some of the providers that are working through that state,” Bodily said.

She also said according to the CDC the safest and wisest thing for travelers to do is to get vaccinated before going on a trip this year.

“It is really a very good idea to get vaccinated before you travel, some countries actually require it before you can enter their borders,” Bodily said.

At the end of the day Drown said it is a good idea for travelers to do some research on the country or the destination they traveling to before making reservations because some countries like Canada make visitors quarantine upon arrival.

“If you go to Canada they are still requiring 14-day quarantine,” Drown said.” and that is at a facility of their choice, or you have to fill the paperwork if you are staying with family and friends.”

Drown said in some countries people can be fined and arrested for violating quarantine protocols.

