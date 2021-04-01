Advertisement

Twin Falls school board votes in favor of keeping face masks mandatory in school

In a 3-2 split decision the school board votes in favor of moving from the modified yellow COVID protocol to a green protocol
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday night in a 3-2 split decision, the Twin Falls school board voted in favor of moving from the modified yellow COVID protocol to a green protocol with face coverings still required until May 21.

Before the meeting Wednesday night at Canyon Ridge High School, a survey was sent out to parents, students, and teachers, with four options: masks mandatory, masks optional with quarantine(10 days), masks optional with a 5-day quarantine, masks optional with no quarantine. Nearly 5,000 people responded to the survey, and the majority of school staff was in favor of keeping masks mandatory at 53%. However, students and parents were slightly in favor of making masks optional with no quarantine(43%) over making masks mandatory(41%), but neither of their choices broke 50%.

Before making their decision there was a public comment from students, parents, and teachers about face coverings. Some people wanted to keep face-coverings in place, as vaccines are still being rolled out. Others felt students should have the choice on whether or not they want to wear a face mask, and voiced concern about the impact face-coverings have on kids’ mental health.

For about two hours the school board discussed the options in front of them. One board member even suggested that face masks be optional in school, but teachers could mandate face coverings in their individual classrooms. At the end of the day, board members Bryan Matsuoka, Jonathan Lord, and Jayson Lloyd voted in favor of keeping face masks mandatory. Board members Paul McClintock and Heidi Casdorph voted against it.

Eva Craner, who is the public relations director for the Twin Falls School District, said one of the biggest differences between the modified yellow and green protocol is it relaxes language for student gatherings for events like prom and graduation.

The last day of school for the Twin Falls School District is May 20, and Canyon Ridge Ridge High School has its graduation ceremony slated for May 24. Twin Falls High School graduation is scheduled for May 25. However, Magic Valley’s is May 19.

