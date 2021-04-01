Vandals’ starting center hails from Rupert

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Minico High School graduate made the most of his extra time to train, in order to earning the starting job of center on the Vandals’ spring roster.

Greyson Harwood graduated last May and hoped to arrive in Moscow in June. However, COVID-19 pushed his plans back, then the season got delayed until February.

Harwood found no time was like the present; he learned the offense, bulked up, increased his speed and earned the starting role as a true freshman.

If you look at last weekend’s game against Southern Utah, Harwood represented one of three true freshmen starters on the O-line.

He comments on the Class of 2020 talent pool.

“I think what really helped us was being able to have that whole fall and we just got to learn, get stronger, get faster,” he explained. “But the talent level with us is good. We’re going to be good in the future too.”

Now the 2-1 Vandals prepare for Idaho State University, where Greyson’s older brother, Mason plays. Unfortunately, due to an injury, Mason is out for the season.

With the family having sons representing two different schools, how will they decide?

“They should pick our side, it should be fun, it will be cool, they’re going to be there,” Harwood exclaimed. “It will be an interesting deal.”

ISU enters the meeting with a 1-3 mark, but could easily be 3-1, after losing two of their games by four points.

The Bengals, Vandals kick off Saturday April 3, at 4 p.m. in Pocatello.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.