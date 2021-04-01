Advertisement

Vietnam veteran credits family dog with helping him thwart home invasion

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:29 PM MDT
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A four-legged hero came to the rescue of her owners when an intruder broke into their Los Angeles-area home.

The Hardans adopted their 3-year-old dog Angel, a Maltese, a couple of years ago, but this week, the rescue became the rescuer when she spotted an intruder in the family home around 5 a.m. Monday.

James Hardan, a 69-year-old Vietnam veteran, says the normally sweet and calm dog woke him up by jumping on his chest. She then got back down and ran to the kitchen.

“Within about 30 seconds, she’d come back, jumped up on the bed, put her paws on my chest and started tapping and growling,” Hardan said.

The veteran, with his wife still in bed, went into self-defense mode when he saw someone standing in his bedroom’s doorway. When the intruder headed to the bathroom, Hardan went into another room, grabbed his gun, then followed the man.

“I pushed it open, pointed the weapon at his head and told him, ‘Do not move. I will blow you away,’” Hardan said. “He said, ‘I’m your son’s friend.’”

Hardan held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived and arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of burglary. The man got through three locked gates and was somehow able to get into the home through a locked side door, according to Hardan.

“I knew he was definitely not in his right mind,” Hardan said.

Hardan, who served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, became emotional talking about how he could have taken the suspect’s life because of his wartime experience.

“The only thing that stopped me from pulling the trigger was the fact that I said, ‘That could be somebody’s daddy.’ And I didn’t want to leave a child homeless,” he said.

Hardan is thankful to Angel for protecting him and his wife by alerting him to the intruder.

“I protect her, and she protects me,” he said. “She took care of the ones who loved her. She’s got a special place in my heart, and she’s done a great job. I was very proud of her.”

