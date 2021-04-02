2021-2022 hunting rule changes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The controlled hunt application period begins on May first, and Idaho Fish and Game will soon release the rulebook for the 2021-2022 season.

There are some changes to the rules this year that Fish and Game officials want you to be aware of.

Most changes are standard, but significant change will be seen in the Pronghorn and Smokey Bennett Elk tags.

Putting you first, KMVT spoke with game official Jake Powell about the changes.

“One was with the Smokey Bennett Elk tag, we had 2500 tags and we’ve reduced that to 700 tags,” says Powell. “Archery hunters will see a significant change with the Pronghorn tags and they were made first choice, unlimited only.”

Game officials say the 2021-22 rulebook has been drafted and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you have questions about the coming season, call the Magic Valley Fish and Game office at (208) 324-4359.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.