Boise Hawks to hold tryouts

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Are you saddened by the look of your dusty cleats in the closet? Well, if you have an inkling to play professional baseball, now is your chance.

The Boise Hawks will be hosting an open two-day tryout camp April 30 and May 1.

Taking place at Memorial Stadium, players with no more than three years of professional experience are welcome to try out.

Besides filling out an application and waiver, you’ll also need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or the result of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the tryout.

The agenda can be found here.

The Hawks joined the Pioneer Baseball League in 2021, an independent professional MLB Partner.

