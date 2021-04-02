Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Idaho has 97 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. This accounts for very small percentage of those...
97 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

Latest News

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out...
Taiwan prosecutors probe train crash that killed 50
A man sits across from Sproul Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif.,...
University of California victim of nationwide hack attack
Police lights graphic
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
William “Billy” Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police.
Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran
Officer killed in attack near US Capitol