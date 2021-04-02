Advertisement

CSI community comes together to honor Grant

“He’s a legend and for us to wear his initials on our uniforms is such an honor for us and our players”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball team has been wearing special patches on their jersey’s all season to honor the late legendary college basketball, and former CSI coach, Boyd Grant.

“He’s a legend and for us to wear his initials on our uniforms is such an honor for us and our players,” CSI Men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert said.

Coach Reinert’s players don’t just forget about the initials when they step off the court.

“They have all been so thoughtful and said ‘we’re gonna win for your dad,’ and it’s just been one of those things where the family can really feel the emotion of the college and how appreciative they were of dad, which just really makes a difference and helps us in our grieving process,” said Grant’s daughter, Leslie McClure.

McClure has been at a couple games too and says the patches bring a sense of pride to her and her family.

The patches had to be sewed on by somebody.

The Golden Eagles turned to longtime fan Sandee Golay for help. Golay has been around CSI athletics since Grant’s tenure in the 70′s.

Sandy had to sew patches for four different jerseys. With 18 players on the roster, she worked with 72 patches.

“I just buckled down and I did it in a couple of days,” Golay said. “The coach needed it done and I did it.”

Her interest in CSI Athletics, sparked by Grant (her second cousin) has allowed her to meet individuals coming from all over to be Golden Eagles.

“It’s just helped broaden our knowledge of the world and acceptance of different people from different countries,” Golay said.

When McClure saw Golay Thursday, Mcclure thanked Golay for helping honor Grant

