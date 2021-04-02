CSI volleyball heads to Scenic West Conference tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team is playing in the Scenic West conference tournament this weekend.

Thursday, the 11-10 Golden Eagles traveled down to Richfield, Utah for the tournament. They will play Colorado Northwestern Community College, a team they swept twice this year, Friday at 1 p.m.

If the Golden Eagles win, they will play top-seeded Snow College at 7 p.m. Friday.

While the Snow Badgers are the third-ranked team in the country, the Golden Eagles did take a set in the first matchup between teams this year.

So if the Golden Eagles get to the semifinals, Head Coach Jim Cartisser knows there’s a chance.

“We’ve played just about every top ten teams except for Miami Dade and competed really well so anything could happen, end of the season.”

Volleyball normally has its season in the fall, but was moved to this spring due to COVID-19.

This upcoming fall, though, the volleyball team will compete like regular. Coach Cartisser is excited about the group he will have.

