Advertisement

CSI volleyball heads to Scenic West Conference tournament

“We’ve played just about every top ten team except for Miami Dade and competed really well, so anything could happen”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:08 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team is playing in the Scenic West conference tournament this weekend.

Thursday, the 11-10 Golden Eagles traveled down to Richfield, Utah for the tournament. They will play Colorado Northwestern Community College, a team they swept twice this year, Friday at 1 p.m.

If the Golden Eagles win, they will play top-seeded Snow College at 7 p.m. Friday.

While the Snow Badgers are the third-ranked team in the country, the Golden Eagles did take a set in the first matchup between teams this year.

So if the Golden Eagles get to the semifinals, Head Coach Jim Cartisser knows there’s a chance.

“We’ve played just about every top ten teams except for Miami Dade and competed really well so anything could happen, end of the season.”

Volleyball normally has its season in the fall, but was moved to this spring due to COVID-19.

This upcoming fall, though, the volleyball team will compete like regular. Coach Cartisser is excited about the group he will have.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir

Latest News

Boise Hawks logo
Boise Hawks to hold tryouts
Dietrich's Brady Power takes the jumper and makes the basket in the Blue Devils' win.
Six southern Idaho boys named to All-State team
All-State basketball players honored
All-State basketball players honored
Boise Hawks hosting open tryout
Boise Hawks hosting open tryout