First COVID-19 variant found in South Central Idaho

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:21 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —South Central Public Health District received laboratory confirmation of twelve confirmed cases of the COVID-19 CA variant, and four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 UK variant, discovered in Blaine County.

At this point, COVID-19 variants have not been discovered in any other counties in this region.

Variants have been identified in other areas of the state. With the emergence of these variants in South Central Idaho, it is imperative, now more than ever, to follow public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

No single effort is 100 percent effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19, so public health officials urge residents to practice all of them whenever possible to help protect their community.

“Our COVID-19 case numbers are at some of the lowest rates we’ve since this pandemic started. Even with a variant in our community, we can keep those numbers low if we work together to slow the spread of disease,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiologist. “As the vaccine is being made widely available, we encourage those who wish to receive one to sign up now and help reduce the spread.”

SCPHD is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at (208) 737-1138, and one in Spanish at (208) 737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

