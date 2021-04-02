Advertisement

ISP reminds drivers to put down their phones while behind the wheel

It is against the law to be using your phone while behind the wheel of a car until you are safely parked
Close-up Of Person's Hand With Mobilephone Text Messaging Inside Car
Close-up Of Person's Hand With Mobilephone Text Messaging Inside Car(Andrey Popov | 123RF)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is reminding drivers to put down your phone while behind the wheel.

The hands-free driving law has been in effect since July of 2020, but officers couldn’t write people up for it until January of this year.

Idaho State Police says they see people using their phones while behind the wheel of the car a lot and are reminding people to stay focused on the task at hand.

Driving uses all of your senses- sight, sound, and even smell.

It is against the law to be using your phone while behind the wheel of a car until you are safely parked.

“So the biggest reason I would say for why you shouldn’t use your phone while driving,” said Trooper Brynden Crande. “Is because I want you to get to your destination safely and I want the people around you to get to their destination safely.”

There are some exceptions, such as if you are a first responder or if you are calling 9-1-1.

Update: January 1: Hands-Free Device Law Education and Enforcement may include a Citation. The following is a public...

Posted by Idaho State Police on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Idaho has 97 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. This accounts for very small percentage of those...
97 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
The Awakening! gallery can be seen until May 21
Magic Valley Arts Council opens new exhibition
“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen”
Pomerelle boasts successful ski season
Idaho Fish and Game warns of significant changes in the amount of Elk tags in the 2021-22 season
2021-2022 hunting rule changes
“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen”
Pomerelle boasts successful ski season