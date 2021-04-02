ISP reminds drivers to put down their phones while behind the wheel

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is reminding drivers to put down your phone while behind the wheel.

The hands-free driving law has been in effect since July of 2020, but officers couldn’t write people up for it until January of this year.

Idaho State Police says they see people using their phones while behind the wheel of the car a lot and are reminding people to stay focused on the task at hand.

Driving uses all of your senses- sight, sound, and even smell.

It is against the law to be using your phone while behind the wheel of a car until you are safely parked.

“So the biggest reason I would say for why you shouldn’t use your phone while driving,” said Trooper Brynden Crande. “Is because I want you to get to your destination safely and I want the people around you to get to their destination safely.”

There are some exceptions, such as if you are a first responder or if you are calling 9-1-1.

