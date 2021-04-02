Magic Valley Arts Council opens new exhibition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Awakening! exhibition is now open at the Magic Valley Arts Council.

The gallery features guest artists Mike Pepper, Lori Rieth, Jim Woods and Mike Youngman as well as new artists Judi Thietten and Judy Van Dellen.

AWAKENINGS! opens Thursday April 1 (no foolin'). Come to see the fascinating new works of Gallery members and the... Posted by Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art on Monday, March 29, 2021

The exhibition will be staged in the Full Moon Gallery.

“The Full Moon Gallery is a gallery of local artists’ featuring different types of mediums from ceramics, painting, acrylic oil, photography, woodwork, jewelry, just beautiful works by local artists,” said Magic Valley Arts Council Executive Director Melissa Crane.

The works can be seen Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made as well.

