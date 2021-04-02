Advertisement

Magic Valley Arts Council opens new exhibition

The gallery can be seen until May 21
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Awakening! exhibition is now open at the Magic Valley Arts Council.

The gallery features guest artists Mike Pepper, Lori Rieth, Jim Woods and Mike Youngman as well as new artists Judi Thietten and Judy Van Dellen.

AWAKENINGS! opens Thursday April 1 (no foolin'). Come to see the fascinating new works of Gallery members and the...

Posted by Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art on Monday, March 29, 2021

The exhibition will be staged in the Full Moon Gallery.

“The Full Moon Gallery is a gallery of local artists’ featuring different types of mediums from ceramics, painting, acrylic oil, photography, woodwork, jewelry, just beautiful works by local artists,” said Magic Valley Arts Council Executive Director Melissa Crane.

The works can be seen Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Idaho has 97 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. This accounts for very small percentage of those...
97 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
The Awakening! gallery can be seen until May 21
Magic Valley Arts Council opens new exhibition
“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen”
Pomerelle boasts successful ski season
Idaho Fish and Game warns of significant changes in the amount of Elk tags in the 2021-22 season
2021-2022 hunting rule changes
“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen”
Pomerelle boasts successful ski season