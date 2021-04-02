Officials warn against sharing vaccination card on social media

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The trend of sharing pictures of COVID-19 vaccination cards is dangerous for your cyber security, officials say.

Ben Spradling of the Better Business Bureau says the information on your card can make your medical future vulnerable.

“Medical profiles are some of the more common and some of the more valuable forms of identity theft out there,” says Spradling. “That’s why having something like your medical facility attached to your name and birthdate makes it easy for them to set up. They can sell those profiles... and that can come back to haunt you if you’re trying to set up something like your own health insurance.”

According to Spradling, the card isn’t quite enough to build your medical profile, but it can be a building block or final piece to the puzzle.

The excitement isn’t something that needs to be contained, but Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health District just stresses weighing your options.

“I know a lot of us to like to joke that unless there is a picture it didn’t happen. But you don’t have to show a picture of the card, you don’t have to show a picture of the injection,” says Bodily. “You can just say, ‘I got the vaccine and I’m feeling great.’ Any of those options are great options to still spread that excitement.”

Officials say this warning is crucial as younger, more social media prone groups get vaccinated.

If you can’t resist joining the trend and sharing your card, officials encourage getting creative about it.

“Just put a big old happy face emoji over it too, however you want to cover it up,” says Spradling. “You can show that you have that card without giving up the full card. Similar to anything you share on social media, just be really smart about it, I think that’s what this comes down to.”

More information about protecting your information can be found at BBB.org.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.