Advertisement

Pomerelle boasts successful ski season

“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As KMVT reported back in November, Pomerelle Mountain Resort had a record-breaking opening weekend. The good showing wasn’t just a one-week wonder.

“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen,” said Burley resident Wendy Seamons.

Seamons saw people from all over at Pomerelle this year.

“People from Utah, people from Boise area, lots of different license plates in that parking lot,” Seamons said.

The resort says they don’t have the season numbers to crown a record-breaking season just yet, but this year has been a special one.

“After being here for 35 years, and some of the other of the employees that have been here a long time, we know when you’ve got cars parked down the road and we have an upper parking lot that we had to start using, and that was a first,” said Pomerelle Mountain Area Manager Johanna Burrows. “People just were anxious to just get out.”

Seamons remembers a day where the line to get a ticket was all the way back to the magic carpet area.

“All in all, last year was a good year, and this year was better,” Burrows said.

Saturday, April 3, will be the last day of ski season at the mountain. To celebrate the last day of the season, there will be a slush cup at the mountain.

TOMORROW SLUSH CUP 2021!!! It’s going to be warm warm warm!! 🌈☀️🏂⛷ It is the LAST DAY to preregister for the Slush Cup...

Posted by Pomerelle Mountain on Friday, April 2, 2021

Skiers will try to clear a skim over a small pond of water with various costumes on to win various prizes. The event starts at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Idaho has 97 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. This accounts for very small percentage of those...
97 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving vaccine

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
The Awakening! gallery can be seen until May 21
Magic Valley Arts Council opens new exhibition
“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen”
Pomerelle boasts successful ski season
Idaho Fish and Game warns of significant changes in the amount of Elk tags in the 2021-22 season
2021-2022 hunting rule changes