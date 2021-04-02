Pomerelle boasts successful ski season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As KMVT reported back in November, Pomerelle Mountain Resort had a record-breaking opening weekend. The good showing wasn’t just a one-week wonder.

“There’s been more people up here this year than I think I’ve ever really seen,” said Burley resident Wendy Seamons.

Seamons saw people from all over at Pomerelle this year.

“People from Utah, people from Boise area, lots of different license plates in that parking lot,” Seamons said.

The resort says they don’t have the season numbers to crown a record-breaking season just yet, but this year has been a special one.

“After being here for 35 years, and some of the other of the employees that have been here a long time, we know when you’ve got cars parked down the road and we have an upper parking lot that we had to start using, and that was a first,” said Pomerelle Mountain Area Manager Johanna Burrows. “People just were anxious to just get out.”

Seamons remembers a day where the line to get a ticket was all the way back to the magic carpet area.

“All in all, last year was a good year, and this year was better,” Burrows said.

Saturday, April 3, will be the last day of ski season at the mountain. To celebrate the last day of the season, there will be a slush cup at the mountain.

TOMORROW SLUSH CUP 2021!!! It’s going to be warm warm warm!! 🌈☀️🏂⛷ It is the LAST DAY to preregister for the Slush Cup... Posted by Pomerelle Mountain on Friday, April 2, 2021

Skiers will try to clear a skim over a small pond of water with various costumes on to win various prizes. The event starts at 1 p.m.

