Six southern Idaho boys named to All-State team
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Six southern Idaho boys earned all-state honors for their work on the hardwood this past season. The Idaho Statesman released the names of all 120 boys and girls basketball players. The coaches vote on who deserves a spot on the list, while the newspaper posts the story.
First Team
Brady Power
1A DII: The senior made the first team, after two years on the second team, helping the Blue Devils earn a spot in the 1A DII state championship. The reigning 1A DII Football Player of the Year averaged more than 22 points and seven rebounds a game.
Second Team
Rhys Dill
1A DII: Dietrich senior, 6-6 center, 11.6 ppg, 13.4 reb
Hunter Smith
1A DII: Carey senior, 6′0″ guard, 17.8 ppg, 2.3 stl, 2.1 ast
Corbin Bedke
1A DI: Oakley senior, 6′2″ forward, 15.5 ppg, 6.3 reb, 1.7 stl
Gatlin Bair
3A: Kimberly freshman, 6′3″ forward, 10.6 ppg, 7.3 reb, 1.0 blk
Michael Lloyd
4A: Jerome junior, 6′4″ guard, 17.3 ppg, 6.3 reb, 1.5 ast
