Six southern Idaho boys named to All-State team

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Six southern Idaho boys earned all-state honors for their work on the hardwood this past season. The Idaho Statesman released the names of all 120 boys and girls basketball players. The coaches vote on who deserves a spot on the list, while the newspaper posts the story.

First Team

Brady Power

1A DII: The senior made the first team, after two years on the second team, helping the Blue Devils earn a spot in the 1A DII state championship. The reigning 1A DII Football Player of the Year averaged more than 22 points and seven rebounds a game.

Second Team

Rhys Dill

1A DII: Dietrich senior, 6-6 center, 11.6 ppg, 13.4 reb

Hunter Smith

1A DII: Carey senior, 6′0″ guard, 17.8 ppg, 2.3 stl, 2.1 ast

Corbin Bedke

1A DI: Oakley senior, 6′2″ forward, 15.5 ppg, 6.3 reb, 1.7 stl

Gatlin Bair

3A: Kimberly freshman, 6′3″ forward, 10.6 ppg, 7.3 reb, 1.0 blk

Michael Lloyd

4A: Jerome junior, 6′4″ guard, 17.3 ppg, 6.3 reb, 1.5 ast

