Stress Awareness Month more important than ever during a pandemic

By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is Stress Awareness Month and this year it’s particularly important to focus on dealing with our stress levels during the pandemic.

Dealing with stress can be difficult as there is no single definition for stress.

The American Institute of Stress states the most common explanation is a physical, mental, or emotional strain or tension. Long-term stress can also lead to more than just mental issues causing headaches, stomach disorders, and depression.

If not dealt with it can lead even lead to strokes and heart attacks.

Jaya Jaya Myra, a wellness expert, said changing the items in your home can help alleviate stress.

“Having at least three things in that room which actually make you happy, or make you smile,” said Myra. “Starting to get rid of the things that don’t actually bring you joy and contentment and filling your space with the things that do make a tremendous difference.”

She added it’s also important to remember to breathe deep and shallow breathing can lead to fear and anxiety.

