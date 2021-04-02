What to do in an active shooter situation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Active assailant Morgan Ballis walks through a grocery store, during which he shares lessons learned from mass shooting events. He also speaks to how people in these situations can protect themselves.

“During an emergency — whether it’s an avalanche or an active shooter event — we go through a process of denial, deliberation and action,” says Ballis. “The one thing we don’t have is time, so we need to get through that process as quickly as possible.”

If you’re at the register of a store when an assailant enters the building, Ballis gives preference to distracting or interrupting the assailant over trying to hide. If at the grocery store, throwing groceries at the assailant could be one method of distraction.

“Your not going to stop the assailant by throwing your bag of chips at him,” Ballis says. “All we’re trying to do is buy time.”

If you’re located in an enclosed area such as a pharmacy within a store, Ballis suggests if you decide to barracade yourself within that area to be mindful of where you’re located in proximity to the assailant. It is just as important to be in a position where the assailant’s geometries of fire are limited, as it is to not be visible.

“You can be behind glass and still be a victim,” Ballis says. “We see this often in school shootings where there are students that are victimized inside of locked classrooms because they’re still within that direct line of fire.”

It’s important to note, the further you get away from the shooter, more options become available. At times, having multiple options can in and of itself be a complicating factor, however.

“What we don’t want to happen is paralysis by analysis where I’m sitting here taking in this information trying to make the perfect decision,” Ballis says. “There is no perfect decision.”

Ballis adds that while he does not want potential victims in active shooter situations to think about a specifically-ordered process of survival, that escaping should be at the forefront of people’s thoughts in these types of events.

“The only way to not be a victim is to not be present,” Ballis says.

In states like Idaho which have concealed carry laws, Ballis reminds having a weapon is beneficial, but it does not completely ensure your security.

“We know that armed citizens and self defenders are extremely successful in being able to counter that (active assailant) threat,” Ballis says. “But, having a firearm isn’t a magic talisman to prevent or even deter violence.”

Above all else, Ballis wants people to be aware of what to do if they are present in an active shooter situation, but not live in fear.

“I want people to see this is a reality albeit a rare possibility,” Ballis says. “I want to empower people with the confidence to know that they have different options and tools available, and how to apply those tools in the proper context.”

