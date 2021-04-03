UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update, 2:00pm:

Crews from the Wendell Rural Fire District responded to a blaze south of Wendell at roughly 12:24pm. Wendell Rural Fire District Chief Bob Bailey estimated a pile of between 1500 and 2000 tires were ablaze.

The fire is currently contained and nearly extinguished, but Bailey indicated crews will be “mopping up” at the scene for the next two hours.

Neighboring crews from Hagerman and Gooding provided assistance.

Original Story, 1:30pm:

A fire has been reported near the corner of 3100S and 1800E, southwest of Wendell. Wendell Rural Fire District is responding with assistance from neighboring crews including Hagerman Fire Department.

Currently, roads near the blaze are not closed, but officials ask the public to avoid the area while crews work.

A KMVT reporter is on scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fire is south of Wendell (KMVT/KSVT)

A fire has been reported at the corner of 3100S and 1800E (KMVT/KSVT)

