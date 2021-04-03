Advertisement

UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell

The fire is at the corner of 3100S and 1800E
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare and Zach Bruhl
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update, 2:00pm:

Crews from the Wendell Rural Fire District responded to a blaze south of Wendell at roughly 12:24pm. Wendell Rural Fire District Chief Bob Bailey estimated a pile of between 1500 and 2000 tires were ablaze.

The fire is currently contained and nearly extinguished, but Bailey indicated crews will be “mopping up” at the scene for the next two hours.

Neighboring crews from Hagerman and Gooding provided assistance.

Original Story, 1:30pm:

A fire has been reported near the corner of 3100S and 1800E, southwest of Wendell. Wendell Rural Fire District is responding with assistance from neighboring crews including Hagerman Fire Department.

Currently, roads near the blaze are not closed, but officials ask the public to avoid the area while crews work.

A KMVT reporter is on scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fire is south of Wendell
A fire is south of Wendell(KMVT/KSVT)
A fire has been reported at the corner of 3100S and 1800E
A fire has been reported at the corner of 3100S and 1800E(KMVT/KSVT)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents

Latest News

First responders reflect on rescue near Malad Gorge State Park
The building now hosts Embrace Life Recovery Center
Embrace Life Recovery Center hosts open house
1000-2000 tires were set ablaze
Over 1000 tires set ablaze in Wendell
House Bill 221 seeks offer an alternative certification for teaching in Idaho
Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to fund all-day kindergarten