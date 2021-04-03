Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE: According to a KMVT reporter, the scene is now clear. Details are very limited at this time, as we are awaiting a press release from Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Idaho State Police has confirmed to KMVT a fatal crash occurred Friday night in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84. The incident was located at milepost 170, just west of the Twin Falls exit.

Traffic is heavy, please avoid the area.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will bring you more details as soon as they become available.

