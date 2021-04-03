Advertisement

New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Friday set another record for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration says they have screened more than 1.5 million people at airports on Friday.

Air travel numbers soared during the spring break period even as health experts expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in some states.

Friday’s number marked the 23rd straight day when more than 1 million people have flown by air.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released their new travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Friday. The CDC said they can travel throughout the U.S. without getting tested or quarantining.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents

Latest News

First responders reflect on rescue near Malad Gorge State Park
The building now hosts Embrace Life Recovery Center
Embrace Life Recovery Center hosts open house
1000-2000 tires were set ablaze
Over 1000 tires set ablaze in Wendell
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana