CSI uses 8th inning rally to sweep Utah State-Eastern

The Golden Eagles scored 11 runs in the bottom of the 8th
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the first three games of the weekend series against Utah State-Eastern, CSI trailed the Eagles for most of Saturday’s game. But, four home runs in the 8th inning, propelled the Golden Eagles to a comeback, 13-7, victory.

Zach Schmidt, Zack Petersen, Morgan Albrecht, and Jordan Scott hit home runs for the Golden Eagles in the 11-run 8th inning.

Kyler Murray got the win on the mound for CSI. He threw two innings, striking out four and only allowing one hit and no runs.

CSI has now won 13 of their last 14 games. The squad is 23-13 overall on the season. They are 10-6 in conference play.

Second in the Scenic West, CSI hosts conference-leading Southern Nevada next week.

