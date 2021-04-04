Embrace Life Recovery Center hosts open house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This afternoon, the Embrace Life Recovery Center’s inpatient facility opened its doors to encourage more people to take advantage of thier holistic approach to finding health and wellness.

Embrace life CEO Stephanie Ford’s vision for a non-traditional approach to recovery is displayed all around the second and third floors of the Heritage building in Jerome county.

The twenty-eight-day inpatient facility offers residents avenues to recovery not found in many programs like cooking lessons, yoga, massage and many more resources for mental, physical and spiritual health, Ford says.

“We just want to bring some alternative options. We want people to know that there’s not one mainstream way of receiving treatment,” says Ford. “Holistic is not for everybody. Not everybody believes you can heal your whole body and your mind and your soul. But we want people to know that there are those options and that we have professionals, we have an amazing team that can help people achieve that overall health.”

If you want more information about the programs embrace life offers you can visit thier website, embraceliferc.com or by calling 208-595-2298.

