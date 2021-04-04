Filer gets past American Falls, sports roundup
Kimberly softball handles Shelley
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a Buhl Mid-Season Classic tournament game, Filer pitchers got their way out of jams and hitters did just enough at the plate to beat American Falls.
Filer 6, American Falls 4
Filer is now 5-9 on the season after beating Bear Lake, 12-11, in another tournament game Saturday.
Other scores
Twin Falls 3, Burley 0
The Bruin baseball team extended their win streak to eight games with a shutout victory over conference rival Burley.
Otho Savage lived up to his name by throwing a complete game one-hitter while also striking out 13.
Twin Falls is now 11-4 overall and 5-0 in Great Basin Conference play.
Softball
13th Annual Lady Dawg Spring Classic
Kimberly 9, Shelley 1
