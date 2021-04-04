Jerome, Twin Falls runners set personal records; local sports roundup

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You could not ask for a more beautiful day and it was a prime opportunity to catch a track meet at Minico High School.

The Minico quad featured the Spartans, Jerome, Pocatello and Twin Falls.

In the boys 100 meter dash, Jerome’s Taeo Schneider pulled away from the competition, winning the entire race, with a personal record, 10.47 seconds.

The senior placed fourth at the 4A state championships in 2019, but has since improved his speed.

He’s excited to make up for lost ground, especially since his junior season was cut short.

I only have one year left and this is my final season so I want to go out with a bang.

Schneider hopes to run at Eastern Oregon University.

The girls 800 meter run followed.

The two lap event is a fun one to watch, especially how stacked together everyone is in the first lap.

But then during the second lap, Twin Falls’ Jenna Bingham started to pull away and by the last 200 meters, she had a great distance between her and second place.

The junior won the race easily, also establishing a PR of 2:27.41 seconds.

And credits a former teammate and the two-time Gatorade Idaho Girls Runner of the Year for pushing her.

“Last year I had Mattie Geddes to push me,” Bingham said. “She was just a great inspiration, such a great leader. I was so sad to have lost that season with her and the other seniors. I was thinking to myself that I want to be like them, be an example to these younger girls, so we can just keep growing and succeeding as a team.”

The Twin Falls girls team and Jerome boys team won the track meet.

OTHER MEET:

Kimberly hosted Century for a dual on Friday.

Century Boys 371.50, Kimberly Boys 204.50

Kimberly Girls 258, Century Girls 257

TENNIS:

CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 0, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL - 12,

Singles: No. 1 - Layton Hagerman, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;No. 2 - Maxwell Pendlebury, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;No. 3 - Keaton Adams, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;No. 1 - Darby Morris, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;No. 2 - Sydnee Barnes, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;No. 3 - Mackenzie Elison, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;Doubles: No. 1 - Grant Neville, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL - Bryten Rothwell, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 2 - Ethan Horrocks, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL - Nicholas Zollinger, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Ayden Hutchinson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Casey Smith, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;No. 1 - Raegan Olsen, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL - Berklee Olsen, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;No. 2 - Gracie Parker, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL - Dresden Reilly, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Sophie Bryant, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Grace Williams, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;No. 1 - Nicole Tran, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL - Daniel Crofts, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;No. 2 - Camden Adams, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL - Aspen Cook, HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL def. Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0

BASEBALL:

Twin Falls 5, Burley 2: Junior starting pitcher Calvry Leiser earned the win on the mound going 6 2/3 innings, striking out six allowing only two hits and zero earned runs. Luke Moon recorded the final out of the game with a strikeout and earned the save. Jace Mahlke 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Luke Spitznagel 2-2 2B 1 RBI, Tyler Horner 1-2 2B, Luke Moon 1-2 3B. Slayder Watterson pitched five innings for Burley, striking out two. Payton Beck had two hits and one RBI.

Minico 10, Mountain Home 0: The Spartans’ Dax Sayer pitched a no-hitter, to go along with nine strikeouts. Traver Miller had tow hits to go along with four RBI.

Minico 10, Mountain Home 0: Treyson Fletcher produced 11 strikeouts in six innings of work, only giving up two hits. Cannon Schow had four RBI.

Wood River 18, Filer 1: The Wolverines pounded 13 hits in the rout. Sandoval had two hits and five RBI.

Filer 21, Teton 2: The Wildcats made quick work of Teton in a four-inning game. Wyatt Phillips had eight strikeouts. Logan Lockwood had three hits and three RBI. Jonah DeLeon added four RBI’s.

SOFTBALL:

Twin Falls 14, Burley 4: Twin Falls High School Varsity Softball beat Burley High School 14-4: The Bruins exploded for 13 hits led by Sydney Jund’s 2 run homerun 3 RBI and 2 double. Brinley Iverson Sydney McMurdie and Bailee Habel all had doubles on the day. Hannah Holcomb had 2 RBI and got the win striking out 3 gave up 3 hits no runs. Kindal Holcomb came in relief and had 1 strikeout gave up 6 hits and gave up 4 runs. The win brings the Bruins to 9-5 overall and 5-0 in conference.

Twin Falls 15, Burley 0: Hannah Holcomb got the win striking out three and gave up 2 hits and 1 walk. Offensively Brinley Iverson set the tone with 4 RBI was 3-3 with a double. Sydney McMurdie had 2 RBI and a double. Kirsten Cummins had a double and 2 RBI as well as Reagan Rex 3-3 2 RBI and 2 stolen bases.

Mountain Home 7, Minico 4: Hana Pfeiffer had two hits and just as many RBI.

Mountain Home 5, Minico 2: Amber Wickel pitched a complete game, taking the loss. She struck out 11.

Filer 10, Shelley 2: Sami Taylor went five innings, striking out 10. McCarty Stoddard paced Filer with three hits and four RBI. Nikaela Higley added three RBI.

Filer 17, Teton 0: Kamrin Barnes had one hit and three RBI in the three-inning win.

