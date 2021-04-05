20% of South Central Idaho is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out health officials are warning we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Last week the retired president and C-E-O of St. Luke’s health system believes a fourth wave of the coronavirus could be upon us. In his warning, he said many of our elected officials are being reckless and irresponsible with regulations a the COVID-19 threat is still real and more troublesome as the new variants are being seen.

According to the website “Nature”, they believe in order to achieve herd immunity 60 to 70 percent of the population would need to gain immunity either through vaccination or contracting the virus. KMVT spoke with the South Central Public Health District to see where were are number-wise.

“About 20 percent of our residents in our region have been fully vaccinated, about 30 percent of our residents have received at least one vaccine,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Now, in numbers, that means about 45,000 people in our region have received a single dose and about 30,000 have been fully vaccinated. "

She added our region has about 200 thousand residents, so we need many more people to get vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

