AAA says Idaho gas prices slowing down

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After months of soaring gas prices, Idaho drivers were finally able to catch their breath, at least a little, this week. According to AAA, the state average increased by just three cents, the smallest weekly jump since January.

But the slowdown could be short-lived – increased demand due to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the start of road trip season may push pump prices even higher in the weeks ahead.

“No one’s happy about paying more to fill up, but after several weeks in a row of nickel increases and some big double-digit jumps in March, it kind of feels like we got to hit the ‘pause’ button this week,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But the weather’s getting warmer, and growing demand has the potential to create another wave of significant price hikes.”

Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.06 per gallon, which is 36 cents more than a month ago and 85 cents more than a year ago. The national average increased by a penny to $2.87 per gallon, which is 12 cents more than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago.

States experienced a wide range of fluctuating prices this week, from a 15-cent increase in Ohio to a three-cent reduction in Florida.

