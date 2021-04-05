Advertisement

AAA says Idaho gas prices slowing down

Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.06 per gallon
Gas prices are down slightly this week in Idaho and across the United States, according to AAA.
Gas prices are down slightly this week in Idaho and across the United States, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After months of soaring gas prices, Idaho drivers were finally able to catch their breath, at least a little, this week. According to AAA, the state average increased by just three cents, the smallest weekly jump since January.

But the slowdown could be short-lived – increased demand due to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the start of road trip season may push pump prices even higher in the weeks ahead.

“No one’s happy about paying more to fill up, but after several weeks in a row of nickel increases and some big double-digit jumps in March, it kind of feels like we got to hit the ‘pause’ button this week,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But the weather’s getting warmer, and growing demand has the potential to create another wave of significant price hikes.”

Idaho’s average price for regular is $3.06 per gallon, which is 36 cents more than a month ago and 85 cents more than a year ago. The national average increased by a penny to $2.87 per gallon, which is 12 cents more than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago.

States experienced a wide range of fluctuating prices this week, from a 15-cent increase in Ohio to a three-cent reduction in Florida.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break

Latest News

Flows for 2021 not expected as high as years past
Officials expect light flows at Shoshone Falls this year
The Idaho House of Representatives set to return to session Tuesday (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho legislative session set to return Tuesday
Twin Falls reminds residents of laws regarding yard sale signs
After two seniors at Burley High School tragically passed away earlier this year, one...
Burley High School honors two students who passed away