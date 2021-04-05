Academic All-Star — Jillian Young

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Jillian Young from Jerome High School.

Jillian maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 30 on her ACT, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is enrolled in or has completed multiple Dual Credit courses.

She volunteers at the Rising Stars Therapeutic Ring Center, Soup kitchen, and at the 4-H food booth. She helps the Jerome Rotary make Christmas baskets. Other community activities include planting bitterbrush, sewing donations, and teaching at the Jerome Migrant Camp.

She earned her Varsity letter in Track. She is president of 4-H and won various special awards such as 8th at Nationals in the 4-H public speaking competition and 1st at State in the consumer science 4-H contest.

Her favorite subject is Math, and she plans to major in animal science with an emphasis in biotechnology at Utah State University.

Congratulations Jillian Young, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

