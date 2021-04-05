Advertisement

After fewer bison left Yellowstone, population set to grow

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as tourists take photos...
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as tourists take photos of the animals in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. Access to the southern half of Yellowstone National Park will resume Monday, May 18, by way of Wyoming but park officials continue to talk with Montana about reopening the rest of the park after a seven-week closure due to the coronavirus, Superintendent Cam Sholly said Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)(Matthew Brown | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Fewer bison migrated out of Yellowstone National Park this winter than in years past, leading officials to drop plans to capture and remove some of the animals as part of a population control program.

About 170 bison were shot after leaving the park by hunters, down from more than 200 last year, The Billings Gazette reports. About 260 of the burly animals were shipped to slaughter last year. Park officials have tried to avoid such slaughters by relocating some bison to Native American tribes.

But the program has had only limited success.

