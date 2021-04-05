Burley High School honors two students who passed away

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two seniors at Burley High School tragically passed away earlier this year, one government teacher wanted to do something to honor them and their families.

When Mr. Milliron set out to teach his senior government students about flag etiquette, he didn’t plan for the lesson to end the way it did.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” said Clint Milliron, who teaches American Government and Economics at Burley High School. “You don’t know how things are going to turn out, and just a simple assignment turned into a pretty cool, commemorative thing.”

After his government students learned about the flag and the United States Constitution, each student was going to make a presentation about one thing they learned.

The student with the best presentation was going to have a flag hung above the U.S. Capitol building for one day in their honor, but things changed.

“In the middle of that process, we had an accident with one of our seniors and lost him so instead of the best presentation getting to order the flag, we used those two seniors, that senior and another senior who we lost earlier in the year, and we used their names and ordered the flags to honor those two,” said Milliron.

Mr. Milliron says the decision to honor them in this way was unanimous and he hopes it has helped the community heal.

“It does change your perspective on things, it’s been a tough year anyway, and we’ve been fortunate with being in school, but with two of our seniors, it’s been a hard year,” said Milliron.

One student says he hopes their family knows they are thinking about them.

“I’m sure it means a lot to them, it’s just a small gesture but it lets them know we thought about them,” said Kade Crawley, a senior at Burley High School.

The flag was hung in Washington D.C. on March 10.

It is now back at Burley High School where it will remain in their honor.

