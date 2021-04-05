IDHW says it will no longer update COVID-19 dashboard on weekends

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare tweeted on Friday new changes to the COVID-19 data update schedule.

The COVID-19 Case, Laboratory, and Hospital Data Dashboard will continue to be updated by 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The dashboard will not be updated on holidays or weekends.

