IDHW says it will no longer update COVID-19 dashboard on weekends
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare tweeted on Friday new changes to the COVID-19 data update schedule.
The COVID-19 Case, Laboratory, and Hospital Data Dashboard will continue to be updated by 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The dashboard will not be updated on holidays or weekends.
Changes to data update schedules: The COVID-19 Case, Laboratory, and Hospital Data Dashboard will continue to be updated by 5pm Monday-Friday (excluding holidays), but will no longer be updated on weekends. https://t.co/CuEcrfNB8k— DHW (@IDHW) April 2, 2021
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.