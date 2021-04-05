LDS community celebrates semiannual general conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend is one filled with religious celebration. Not only is the Easter celebration alive and well, but members of the LDS community are taking part in General Conference.

The semiannual event is being held virtually, but a sense of community among members is clear, even from a distance.

“Now no one can be there, but we all get to feel that same spirit, that same love as we’re watching it together,” says Sister Cameron, an LDS missionary in Twin Falls. “We may not be all together physically, but spiritually we can feel the love that we all have for one another.”

That includes Magic Valley residents, who have been away from family, friends and LDS community due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This two-day event brings them the sense of community they have been lacking.

“When you watch conference so often people say, ‘oh! What did you like about it?’ You may not remember the words,” says Twin Falls resident Marti Pike, “but you do remember the feelings. My feelings when I was watching conference were just profound love and gratitude.”

LDS missionary activity is active, but with COVID-19 restrictions resulting in altered protocols.

Weekends like this are helpful for those away from home.

“To me it means a lot. Especially as a missionary you leave your home for 18 months to two years, and that’s really hard,” says LDS missionary Sister John. “I remember being so homesick. And the fact that I was able to come to this community and instantly feel like I was back home is really amazing.”

Members of the Magic Valley LDS community will soon have a new home of worship. During Sunday’s event President Russel M. Nelson announced the construction of a new temple in Burley, Idaho.

The next General Conference will be held October 3rd and 4th.

