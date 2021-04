Local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Jerome 3, Canyon Ridge 1: Tanner Whitaker pitched a complete game, striking out three. Chipper Garrett-Lagrone went five innings, striking out eight and giving up one run. Cole Rosas pitched two innings in relief, taking the loss, after giving up a pair of runs in the sixth. Colton Elison had two hits and an RBI, while teammate Logan Worthington also had two hits. Kolten Price paced the Riverhawks with two hits and an RBI.

GOLF

SOFTBALL

Canyon Ridge 4, Jerome 1: The Riverhawks pounded 14 hits in the win. Bailey Sligar pitched a complete game, striking out 11. Madison Austin had two hits and just as many RBIs.

Jerome 7, Canyon Ridge 2: J. Bos pitched a complete game for Jerome, striking out five. M. Miller had two hits as well as two RBIs. Aryah Castillo had two RBIs.

TENNIS

Wood River 8, Canyon Ridge 4

Singles: No. 1 - Gus Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2, No. 2 - Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Trent Baker, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-4 , No. 3 - Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Cody McKinnon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6 , 6-1 , 6-0; No. 1 - Meg Keating, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, No. 2 - Jessica Popke, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1 , No. 3 - Tenney Barrow, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Sophie Bryant, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 - Jake Simon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - John Chen, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Ayden Hutchinson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , No. 2 - Garin Beste, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Simon Weekes, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Casey Smith, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Marcella Fisher, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Tatnall Watts, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 No. 2 - Sofia Calcagno, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Maddox Nickum, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-4 No. 1 - Zach Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Britta Heaphy, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 3-6 , 6-4 No. 2 - Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Daniel Ziesing, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Elizabeth Clayton, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Burley 10, Jerome 2

Singles: No. 1 - Moritz Von Nitzsch, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Michael Lloyd, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5; No. 2 - Dallen Larsen, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Collin Magalogo, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 - Ryan Gerratt, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Colton Anderson, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 5-7 , 6-4 ; No. 1 - Sadie Cook, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Natalia Licano, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-2 No. 2 - Gabby Lopez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Anna Linzy, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-2 No. 3 - Katri Beck, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Hallie Ellis, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles: No. 1 - Alec Alcocer, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Paxton Lynch, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Gabe Smith, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Luis Quiterio, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-4 No. 2 - Isaac Farfan, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - James Squire, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Porter Prescott, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Isaiah Steele, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 7-5 No. 1 - Adam Kloepfer, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Christina Cook, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Blake Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Kaydence Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6 , 6-2 , 6-2 No. 2 - Tyler Lamm, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Bryleigh Merritt, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Wesley Lind, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Natalie Baker, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 No. 1 - Clara Gerratt, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Sylvia Heiner, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Miriam Villa, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Ariela Morfin, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 (7), 6-4 No. 2 - Terin Garrard, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Andi Bulkeley, BURLEY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Alli Bakes, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Leah Houston, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-7 (7), 6-0 , 6-2.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

Kimberly boys won the Valley Invite with a 307. Jameson Harper led the way with a 72. Buhl’s Kyler Kelly was second with a 74. Teammate Toby Heider took third with a 75. Kimberly Girls took the event after scoring a 370, behind the play of Reece Garey, who shot an 83. Madyn Black of Valley came in second, after shooting an 87. Buhl’s Reina Elkin came in third with a 91.

SOFTBALL

Gooding 17, Buhl 7: Reece Fleming paced the Senators with four hits and three RBIs in the six inning rout. Gooding produced 11 runs in the fifth. M. Durham had two hits and three RBIs. Alx Roe started for Gooding, Maelyn Durham pitched in relief. Zimmers took the loss.

Gooding 11, Buhl 2: Maelyn Durham pitched a complete game striking out eight. M. Durham had two hits and three RBIs.

