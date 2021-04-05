Advertisement

Man charged with attacking, choking mother

33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted...
33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and mayhem.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The case of a man accused of choking his mother and threatening her with knives has been sent to district court.

The 33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and mayhem.

The charges stem from March 1, when police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Coeur d’Alene apartment complex. When police approached, the mother warned that the man was carrying weapons. He eventually dropped the knives and was handcuffed.

The man’s mother told police her son attacked her, choked her, held knives up to her face and smashed her cellphone.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

