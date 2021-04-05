Advertisement

Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry does not provide enough protection for consumers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:37 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can expect to receive more cell phone robocalls and texts because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, according to a consumer advocacy group.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of Facebook, which was sued for repeatedly texting a Montana man who says he never even had a Facebook account.

The court decided Facebook’s system did not break the law because it did not use an autodialer, as prohibited in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law which protects U.S. cell phone users from unwanted robocalls. The autodialer technology is now somewhat obsolete.

The National Consumer Law Center, an advocacy group for low-income consumers, warns that it expects robocall companies will remodel their automated systems to mirror Facebook’s, following the decision. That could mean more unsolicited calls and texts.

The group is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry provides some protection for consumers but claims that call centers regularly ignore it.

Robocalls were already on the rise before the Thursday ruling. There was a 15% increase from January to February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell

Latest News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LDS community celebrates semiannual general conference
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
This week’s Academic All-Star is Jillian Young from Jerome High School.
Academic All-Star — Jillian Young
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money