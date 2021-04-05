Advertisement

Target brings back car seat trade-in event

People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat or select baby gear.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target is bringing back an old favorite with its car seat trade-in program.

The event runs through April 17 at all locations.

People who bring in an old car seat to recycle will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat or select baby gear.

The chain says it will accept damaged or expired car seats.

This time around, the process is contact-free.

Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box near guest services and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices and the Target app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell
1000-2000 tires were set ablaze
Over 1000 tires set ablaze in Wendell

Latest News

The 68-year-old Russian president, who has been in power for more than two decades said he...
Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia’s leader
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban
Russia expands its military might in the Arctic
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart