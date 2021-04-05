Twin Falls reminds residents of laws regarding yard sale signs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is reminding citizens about the laws regarding yard sales.

If you are planning to hold a yard sale, you can do so on your private property any day of the year.

Posting signs for the yard sale can not be posted on the right of way.

The right of way is 10 feet away from the street, which means no signs on power poles, street signs, or stop signs.

Advertising for yard sales can be put up from 12:00 p.m. the day before the yard sale and must be taken down by 12:00 p.m. the day after the yard sale.

If a sign does break these rules, the city code enforcement team will remove them and take them to the impound.

“The reason we have these city codes is basically for public safety,” said Sean Standley, the city code enforcement administrator. “We like to have a clean and safe environment for our residents and visitors of Twin Falls signs do blow around, blow out in the street, they create sight obstructions at intersections.”

Signs can only be 6 cubic feet.

Each household is only allowed to have a yard sale 10 days total out of the year otherwise, it is considered a business.

