Advertisement

Twin Falls reminds residents of laws regarding yard sale signs

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is reminding citizens about the laws regarding yard sales.

If you are planning to hold a yard sale, you can do so on your private property any day of the year.

Posting signs for the yard sale can not be posted on the right of way.

The right of way is 10 feet away from the street, which means no signs on power poles, street signs, or stop signs.

Advertising for yard sales can be put up from 12:00 p.m. the day before the yard sale and must be taken down by 12:00 p.m. the day after the yard sale.

If a sign does break these rules, the city code enforcement team will remove them and take them to the impound.

“The reason we have these city codes is basically for public safety,” said Sean Standley, the city code enforcement administrator. “We like to have a clean and safe environment for our residents and visitors of Twin Falls signs do blow around, blow out in the street, they create sight obstructions at intersections.”

Signs can only be 6 cubic feet.

Each household is only allowed to have a yard sale 10 days total out of the year otherwise, it is considered a business.

Spring is almost here and that means yard sales - and yard sale signs. The City of Twin Falls has a simple sign code to...

Posted by Twin Falls City Hall on Monday, March 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break

Latest News

Flows for 2021 not expected as high as years past
Officials expect light flows at Shoshone Falls this year
The Idaho House of Representatives set to return to session Tuesday (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho legislative session set to return Tuesday
After two seniors at Burley High School tragically passed away earlier this year, one...
Burley High School honors two students who passed away
Gas prices are down slightly this week in Idaho and across the United States, according to AAA.
AAA says Idaho gas prices slowing down