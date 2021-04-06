Advertisement

Farmers file antitrust lawsuit against big ag companies

Working together to ban e-commerce sales in order to keep prices for seeds, fertilizer and other chemicals artificially high(Courtney Chandler WSFA)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of farmers has filed a federal antitrust case against several big agricultural companies, contending the companies worked together to ban e-commerce sales in order to keep prices for seeds, fertilizer and other chemicals artificially high.

The farmers are seeking class-action status and they want a judge to force the companies to give up “unlawful profits” and pay compensation to those impacted by the high prices.

The Idaho farming operations based in Rupert filed the lawsuit seeking class-action status last month. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

Odessa Hines, a spokesperson for defendant BASF Agricultural Solutions, says the allegations don’t indicate anything except a competitive market.

