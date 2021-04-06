Idaho legislative session set to return Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho legislative sessions are set to return after a two-week hiatus caused by a COVID-19 outbreak parties are still torn on how to safely reconvene.

Majority Caucus Leader Megan Blanksma stands firm in the belief protocols have been effective, regardless of the outbreak.

“I guess I would define didn’t seem to work much different than you,” says Blanksma about the effectiveness of protocols. “We did get from the start of January all the way through to the virtual end of March, so clearly the protocols that are in place were working.”

Minority leader Ilana Rubel doesn’t agree.

“It’s very frustrating,” says Rubel. “I think that it’s part of this belief in freedom, that people should get to do whatever they want. But of course, that has repercussions on other people because this can impact and infect other people.”

With many important items left to be discussed in session, Republican Representatives hope the steps already taken to avoid an outbreak, like the one in March, are enough to stop it from happening again.

“We’re further ahead on our vaccinations and hopefully we’ve broken any cycle that started prior to the recess,” says Blanksma. “The other protocols that we had in place prior to the break are still in place. So, that means still with the handwashing, limited space in the committee rooms all of those protocols will remain in place.”

Rubel feels some types of changes would help avoid the spread of this highly contagious virus.

“This virus infects more than just those who don’t really care whether they get it one way or another,” says Rubel. “It can hit even the people who are trying to take precautions.”

