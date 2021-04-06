Advertisement

Idaho Legislature has big to-do list after COVID-19 break

Idaho lawmakers back in session
Idaho lawmakers back in session(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A huge income tax cut and rebate, legislation to limit the governor’s authority during emergencies, and a proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session all remain on the Legislature’s to-do list when it reconvenes Tuesday.

The House and Senate both recessed abruptly on March 19 after at least six of the 70 House members tested positive for COVID-19 within a week.

Two senators previously contracted COVID-19 but have recovered and returned to the 35-member Senate.

Lawmakers are also considering a law prohibiting governments from imposing mask mandates, and another banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

