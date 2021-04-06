Idaho Senate passes so-called ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate passed a bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state by banning them once fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

The so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill passed Tuesday 28-7 on a party-line vote.

Bill sponsor Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, a Republican from Huston, said a fetal heartbeat is a sign that life exists and that she believes the state has a compelling interest in protecting that life.

Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks, before many women discover they are pregnant.

The bill now goes to the House.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.