Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – Kim Kardashian West is a member of the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.
Forbes reports her makeup line – KKW beauty – is worth about $500 million on its own.
Kardashian West also has a majority stake in her shapewear brand Skims, which is valued at $500 million.
Those assets, plus her television show and endorsement deals, are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kardashian West is not the first one in her family to make the Forbes billionaire list.
Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old.
But some critics argue, Jenner can’t be considered self-made because she comes from a wealthy, well-known family.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.