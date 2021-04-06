Advertisement

Mountain Rides makes first trip to Twin Falls on Monday

The route will operate three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Mountain Rides is expanding service to Twin Falls for an eight week pilot program
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:08 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Mountain Rides’ pilot bus route to Twin Falls began on Monday. The route will operate three days a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

There are two stops in Twin Falls, at the visitor center and St. Lukes, offering riders a 10:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. window in Twin Falls to access rides.

A recent grant award from the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will enable Mountain Rides to extend the pilot period an additional seven months and operate the service through the end of 2021.

“That’s huge. It takes a while to get a transit service up and running, and for people to change their travel behavior patterns,” said Cece Osborn, mobility & safe routes coordinator for Mountain Rides. “We need as much time as possible to pilot this. It is typical for a new bus route to pilot for one to two years.”

Mountain Rides continues to seek additional funds to extend the pilot through October 2022, for a continuous pilot period of 1.5 years. The new route is designed to meet the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation needs of people in the Wood River Valley and surrounding rural communities.

Anyone can ride the bus, and it is completely free for riders.

Mountain Rides schedule
