Officials expect light flows at Shoshone Falls this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to low water levels, officials say don’t expect a roaring Shoshone Falls this spring.

You might remember the massive amounts of water going over the falls in 2016 when more than 10-thousand cubic square feet (CFS) of water was rushing over the falls.

Experts at Twin Falls Parks and Recreation expect right now only 275 CFS and will average 350.

But, Wendy Davis, director of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation still encourages people from all around the Magic Valley to come and witness the spectacle, even with just 350 CFS of water flowing.

“It’s a beautiful park, the rock features are amazing. 350 (CFS) isn’t great,” says Davis. “I mean it’s not roaring and it’s not raging but it’s flowing, and it makes a nice day trip. We like to encourage people to come and see it anyway.”

Officials at Idaho Power suggest that the best time to view the falls this year will be from May to June.

If you’re looking to plan a day trip, visit the webcam at the Twin Falls Parks and Rec website for views of the flow before you go.

