Oregon governor expands vaccines to all on April 19

All Oregon residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — All Oregon residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.

Gov. Kate Brown says the state will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccines administered on Tuesday and is focused on vaccinating as many frontline workers and people with underlying conditions as possible in the next two weeks.

She says people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, make up a large percentage of those groups.

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians became newly eligible for shots Monday, including frontline workers, their family members those age 16 and up with underlying conditions.

