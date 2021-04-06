Rupert residents react to announcement of new LDS temple in Idaho

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —During the General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints this past weekend, an announcement was made that still has people in the Minidoka County area buzzing.

On Sunday, when President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout the world, and one of them will be in Burley, Kris Faux who is a Rupert resident and LDS member said, she couldn’t believe her ears.

“My first reaction was complete and total disbelief. My second reaction was, ‘are you kidding me? This is so awesome’,” Faux said. “I can’t even explain how happy and excited it has made our family.”

Jaclyn Crane, who is also an LDS member from Rupert joking said her nephew asked her if there was any way Rupert was going to get a temple before the announcement.

“And I said ‘no way, no way in Rupert’, said Crane. “And so when they announced Burley, Idaho, this is crazy. This is so exciting.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said this will be the seventh temple in Idaho. The nearest one for Rupert residents right now is in Twin Falls, which is more than a 40-minute drive for Faux’s family.

“It will relieve a lot of stress just because you will be able to go, attend, and come back home within 15 minutes,” Faux said.

Stetzon Blacker, who is also an LDS member from Rupert, said he is glad about the announcement for a new temple too because the Twin Falls one is starting to become overcrowded. Statewide the LDS church has more than 460,000 members and around 1,200 congregations.

“I get a little claustrophobic and stuff, and I like it when it’s a little emptier so I can stay focused a little bit more I guess,” Blacker said.

At the end of the day, Crane feels the new temple is a blessing from the Lord for being devoted for many years and making the long trip to Twin Falls.

“Saying ‘here now, we have something closer for you’,” said Crane. “I feel it’s a reward from the Lord.”

During the announcement, Nelson said, “We want to bring the house of the Lord even closer to our members. That they may have the scared privilege of attending the temple as often as their circumstances allow.”

